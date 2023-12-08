What’s on for Telethon – this weekend in Monaco
It’s all happening at the Grimaldi Forum on Saturday 9 December from 10 am to 10 pm and Sunday 10 December from 10 am to 8 pm.
In the Principality, the patrons of this year’s Telethon are none other than Camille Gottlieb, and Matisse Jones. The Voice Kids 2023 semi-finalist will perform on Saturday at 3 pm and 6 pm and on Sunday at 12 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm. Whether you’re coming to the Grimaldi Forum on your own, with your family or with friends, you certainly won’t be bored given the packed Telethon programme. There will also be a clearance sale, organised by Child Care Monaco. Here are the details:
Activities:
- Maeva yoga: Saturday 9 December at 10 am
- Zumba: Saturday 9 December from 4.15 pm to 6.15 pm and Sunday 10 December from 10.15 am to 11.45 am
- Pole dancing demonstration: Saturday 9 December at 2 pm
- Tribu D’Art Film: Peter Pan children’s theatre, Sunday 10 December at 11.30 am
- Bingo: Sunday 10 December at 2 pm
- Raffle: Sunday 10 December, draw at 6 pm
- A trivia game on Prince Rainier III’s achievements: each correct answer will reveal a photo illustrating his reign. The best answers will receive a prize. Bring along a photo of Prince Rainier, his wife or his children to create a mosaic illustrating his reign. Sale of items with proceeds going to the Telethon.
- Association Bonsai: bonsai workshop, working with bonsai trees
- Child Care Monaco: sale of baby and children’s clothes, games, toys and books
- Club studio Monaco: photo shoots. Studio photos sold on a USB key.
- Décoration florale et de Noël: Christmas floral creations and decorations
- Heli Air: panoramic flights over Monaco
- Les Smileys Monaco: children’s activities and raising awareness about paediatric care
- MC Clic: remote-controlled cars on circuits and races
- Scouts de Monaco: free workshops to raise awareness on environmental protection and sale of saplings that will be used for reforestation.
Concerts:
- Revolution voice: Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December, musical entertainment, concert and anthem by Monaco Maladies Génétiques
- A Croche Chœur choir: Saturday 9 December at 4.30 pm
- Supersonic – Oasis tribute band: Saturday 9 December at 7.30 pm
- Princesse de nuit : Saturday 9 December at 12 noon, unplugged musical entertainment
Sports:
- Fire service: Saturday 9 December, climbing up the big fire brigade ladder, firefighters’ circuit
- Au cœur de ma ville (around my town): a Telethon cultural walk in tribute to Prince Rainier III, a guided tour of the Principality with explanations on the reign of Prince Rainier III. Starts from Place du Palais, Sunday 10 December at 10 am Route: Monaco-Ville, Place d’Armes, Port de Monaco, Place Sainte-Dévote, Place du Casino, Grimaldi Forum
- Rides around the F1 circuit in vintage cars: Salmson rally, legendary cars
- Union cycliste de Monaco: a circuit around Monaco. Starts Saturday 9 December at 9 am from the Union Cycliste headquarters at 12, avenue des Castelans. Arrival at 11 am at the Grimaldi Forum.
- Mixed 4X4 volleyball tournament: play for the Telethon. Saturday 9 December from 2pm to 10pm at the Moneghetti stadium.
In Monaco, the Telethon tends to raise between 50,000 and 100,000 euros. Can we beat last year’s total?
Practical details:
- Dates : Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December
- Venue: Grimaldi Forum, 10 Avenue Princesse Grace
- Price: admission is free
- To make a donation, call 3637
- Food is available on site at the snack bar
- For further information: +377 97 77 36 37