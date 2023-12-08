What’s on for Telethon – this weekend in Monaco

For the 37th year, the aim of the thirty-odd-hour marathon TV broadcast on France Télévisions is still the same: to raise funds to fight rare diseases © All rights reserved

It’s all happening at the Grimaldi Forum on Saturday 9 December from 10 am to 10 pm and Sunday 10 December from 10 am to 8 pm.

In the Principality, the patrons of this year’s Telethon are none other than Camille Gottlieb, and Matisse Jones. The Voice Kids 2023 semi-finalist will perform on Saturday at 3 pm and 6 pm and on Sunday at 12 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm. Whether you’re coming to the Grimaldi Forum on your own, with your family or with friends, you certainly won’t be bored given the packed Telethon programme. There will also be a clearance sale, organised by Child Care Monaco. Here are the details:

Activities:

Maeva yoga: Saturday 9 December at 10 am

Saturday 9 December at 10 am Zumba: Saturday 9 December from 4.15 pm to 6.15 pm and Sunday 10 December from 10.15 am to 11.45 am

Saturday 9 December from 4.15 pm to 6.15 pm and Sunday 10 December from 10.15 am to 11.45 am Pole dancing demonstration: Saturday 9 December at 2 pm

Saturday 9 December at 2 pm Tribu D’Art Film: Peter Pan children’s theatre, Sunday 10 December at 11.30 am

Peter Pan children’s theatre, Sunday 10 December at 11.30 am Bingo: Sunday 10 December at 2 pm

Sunday 10 December at 2 pm Raffle: Sunday 10 December, draw at 6 pm

Sunday 10 December, draw at 6 pm A trivia game on Prince Rainier III’s achievements: each correct answer will reveal a photo illustrating his reign. The best answers will receive a prize. Bring along a photo of Prince Rainier, his wife or his children to create a mosaic illustrating his reign. Sale of items with proceeds going to the Telethon.

each correct answer will reveal a photo illustrating his reign. The best answers will receive a prize. Bring along a photo of Prince Rainier, his wife or his children to create a mosaic illustrating his reign. Sale of items with proceeds going to the Telethon. Association Bonsai: bonsai workshop, working with bonsai trees

bonsai workshop, working with bonsai trees Child Care Monaco: sale of baby and children’s clothes, games, toys and books

sale of baby and children’s clothes, games, toys and books Club studio Monaco: photo shoots. Studio photos sold on a USB key.

photo shoots. Studio photos sold on a USB key. Décoration florale et de Noël: Christmas floral creations and decorations

Christmas floral creations and decorations Heli Air: panoramic flights over Monaco

panoramic flights over Monaco Les Smileys Monaco: children’s activities and raising awareness about paediatric care

children’s activities and raising awareness about paediatric care MC Clic: remote-controlled cars on circuits and races

remote-controlled cars on circuits and races Scouts de Monaco: free workshops to raise awareness on environmental protection and sale of saplings that will be used for reforestation.

Concerts:

Revolution voice: Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December, musical entertainment, concert and anthem by Monaco Maladies Génétiques

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December, musical entertainment, concert and anthem by Monaco Maladies Génétiques A Croche Chœur choir: Saturday 9 December at 4.30 pm

Saturday 9 December at 4.30 pm Supersonic – Oasis tribute band: Saturday 9 December at 7.30 pm

Saturday 9 December at 7.30 pm Princesse de nuit : Saturday 9 December at 12 noon, unplugged musical entertainment

Sports:

Fire service: Saturday 9 December, climbing up the big fire brigade ladder, firefighters’ circuit

Saturday 9 December, climbing up the big fire brigade ladder, firefighters’ circuit Au cœur de ma ville (around my town): a Telethon cultural walk in tribute to Prince Rainier III, a guided tour of the Principality with explanations on the reign of Prince Rainier III. Starts from Place du Palais, Sunday 10 December at 10 am Route: Monaco-Ville, Place d’Armes, Port de Monaco, Place Sainte-Dévote, Place du Casino, Grimaldi Forum

a Telethon cultural walk in tribute to Prince Rainier III, a guided tour of the Principality with explanations on the reign of Prince Rainier III. Starts from Place du Palais, Sunday 10 December at 10 am Route: Monaco-Ville, Place d’Armes, Port de Monaco, Place Sainte-Dévote, Place du Casino, Grimaldi Forum Rides around the F1 circuit in vintage cars: Salmson rally, legendary cars

Salmson rally, legendary cars Union cycliste de Monaco: a circuit around Monaco. Starts Saturday 9 December at 9 am from the Union Cycliste headquarters at 12, avenue des Castelans. Arrival at 11 am at the Grimaldi Forum.

a circuit around Monaco. Starts Saturday 9 December at 9 am from the Union Cycliste headquarters at 12, avenue des Castelans. Arrival at 11 am at the Grimaldi Forum. Mixed 4X4 volleyball tournament: play for the Telethon. Saturday 9 December from 2pm to 10pm at the Moneghetti stadium.

In Monaco, the Telethon tends to raise between 50,000 and 100,000 euros. Can we beat last year’s total?

Practical details: