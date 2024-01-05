5 romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day in Monaco

Where better to celebrate (or declare!) your love than the Principality? Whether you decide on an unforgettable dinner, a relaxing experience or even a gift, Monaco has it all!

1. A candlelit dinner at the Métropole

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and the most romantic date on the calendar often calls for dinner for two. The Principality is renowned for its fine dining, and some of its establishments have a special menu planned for 14 February. The Métropole, for example, just a stone’s throw from the famous Casino de Monte-Carlo. The hotel, with its Tuscan palazzo feel, is offering an exclusive dinner by Christophe Cussac in its Ambassadeurs restaurant, priced at €275.

The chef has created a seven-course menu featuring iconic dishes such as caviar and hen’s egg, sea bass or veal mignon, as well as the restaurant’s legendary bread and dessert trolleys. And to start or extend this fabulous evening with your loved one, the hotel’s Lobby Bar will be serving a delicious Valentine’s Passion cocktail. The smooth voice of Jaffa, the local jazz pianist, will accompany this magical interlude.

2. Wellness for two

Need to shed some stress in order to enjoy the special day? Why not head over to the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo, a veritable temple of wellness, for a moment of pure relaxation. The unique venue combines the spirit of ancient thermal baths with the latest high-tech equipment, and the heated seawater pool, sauna and solarium with their breathtaking sea views provide a 5-star setting for your relaxation session together.

You might also consider a relaxation session at the Cinq Mondes spa, located not far from the Monte-Carlo Bay. Specially recommended for couples is “Le rituel de félicité à deux” (the ritual of bliss for two). The session lasts 1 hour and 50 minutes, in a twin booth, and consists of three treatments. The first part of the relaxation expeirence is a Japanese bath of aromas and flowers. This is followed by the aromatic spice scrub, a Java-inspired exfoliating treatment using spices and sea salts that leaves the skin soft and satin-smooth, and to finish on a high note: the invigorating 50-minute Ayurvedic or Taoist massage, both performed with warm oil to relieve tension and re-energise the body.

3. A romantic getaway

What could be more romantic than strolling hand in hand through Monaco’s sun-drenched, flower-filled gardens? There are many to choose from: the Princess Grace Rose Garden is ideal, with its symbolic roses to suit the occasion. For breathtaking views of the Mediterranean and its exotic plant species, the Jardins Saint-Marin located on the Rocher, beneath the road, between the Oceanographic Museum and the Cathedral. If escapism is what you are after, the Japanese Garden, a haven of Zen peace and exoticism and the Jardins des Boulingrins are ideal.

You can also admire the scenery from the air, with a panoramic helicopter flight by Monacair that will take you to the best spots in Monaco and on the Riviera. It costs 390 euros for a 10 minute ride, 690 euros for 20 minutes and 900 euros for 30 minutes.

4. A shopping session

Clothing, jewellery, accessories… Monaco has everything you need to put a sparkle in your significant other’s eye. There are several shopping areas in the Principality depending on your budget. The ‘Promenade Monte-Carlo Shopping’ is home to some of the world’s most prestigious names, including Cartier, Chanel, Céline, Alexander McQueen and Louis Vuitton. Opposite the Casino Gardens, the Métropole Shopping Monte-Carlo is a must-see shopping centre, where brands such as Roberto Cavalli, Isabel Marant, Hugo Boss, Gucci and Kenzo share a warm, indoor environment.

Another exceptional venue, the Patio des Joailliers (Jeweller’s Patio) in the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, is home to a number of high-end jewellery houses. Keep your eyes peeled, as some of the brands feature gifts on a love theme, such as the “Inlay Coeur” earrings by Boghossian, two diamonds in the shape of a heart. For those with more modest means, rue Grimaldi in the Condamine district is full of more affordable boutiques such as Maje and Claudie Pierlot.

5. A photo shoot for two

Create a lasting memory in the sumptuous surroundings of the Hôtel Hermitage with its “Instant romantique” (romantic moment) offer. The 5-star hotel will be the setting for a professional photo shoot lasting an hour. You can pose in front of the legendary Eiffel Dome, on the terrace of the Crystal Lounge or in the privacy of a luxury room. A fabulous and unusual gift idea.

The song says ‘All you need is love’ but a little ‘token’ is still nice to have. Choose well!