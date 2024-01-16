All you need to know about Monaco’s gyms

CrossFit, bodybuilding, combat sports, personal coaching… There are around ten fitness establishments in the Principality.

Brown House Athletic Club

This is the latest gym to open in the Principality. It offers private sessions with a coach or specific classes for six people. Classes last an hour on average, and there are several different exercise options on offer: WOD [workout of the day], bodyweight and cardio. There are also classes for teenagers and retired people. Reservations can be made via the résasports platform.

41 avenue Hector Otto, 98000 Monaco

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday, 7 am to 8 pm and Saturday mornings, 9 am to 12 pm

Prices:

€30 for a group class

€90 for a private session

Blackout Academy

© Blackout Academy

In the heart of La Condamine, the Blackout Academy is a Monegasque club that offers its members the chance to practise Brazilian jiu-jitsu, muay-thai boxing (Thai boxing), luta livre (a traditional Brazilian form of wrestling), MMA and Extreme Cross Game (ECG), a proprietary Blackout Academy fitness technique.

Basement level 3 of the Caisses Sociales administrative building, 11 Rue Louis Notari, 98000, Monaco

User reviews:

“Top coaches, a passionate team, a great atmosphere and it’s hard work.” (Google)

“Great place to train in bjj [Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu] or Thai boxing.” (Google)

Prices :

Adults: annual membership from €350 to €600, depending on the sport.

Teenagers: annual membership from €300 to €450, depending on the sport.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday, training sessions according to the gym’s annual schedule.

Fit Factory

©Théo Briand / Monaco Tribune

When the the new Larvotto beach complex opened in 2021, the district found itself with a new gym: Fit Factory. 600m2 on the waterfront with fitness machines and equipment as well as a room dedicated to spin classes — with a video-projection system ensuring total immersion. Group and private classes are also available.

Promenade du Larvotto (lower level), Avenue Princesse Grace, 98000, Monaco

User reviews:

“Very good gym. Clean and well-maintained. Friendly staff. Up-to-date equipment. Unbeatable surroundings and view. I recommend it.” (Google)

“Very well located, the gym is clean, a pleasant atmosphere, the view of the sea is very nice, the gym is spacious, the price for a year’s membership is very reasonable.” (Google)

Prices:

Annual membership: €1,860

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 7.00 am to 9.30 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 8.30 am to 1.30 pm

Eclub

©Eclub

Located on Boulevard des Moulins, Eclub is a 100% digitally-connected gym. It offers a range of activities and fitness concepts, including boxing, stretching, CrossFit and step workouts. Group training is also possible in the areas reserved for weights, cardio or smart machines.

Le Montaigne, 6 Bd des Moulins, 98000 Monaco

User reviews:

“A recently refurbished gym with a great atmosphere: the coaches are nice and attentive without being on our backs, and there is a friendly atmosphere among users. It’s a pleasure to come and work up a sweat.” (Google)

“Excellent location, modern machines, friendly staff.” (Google)

Prices:

1-month subscription: €125

3-month subscription: €350

6-month subscription: €650

1-year subscription: €79/month

Opening hours:

From 7 am to 9 pm Monday to Friday

From 9 am to 2 pm on Saturdays, closed on Sundays.

Hercule Fitness Club

© Monaco Town Council

Open since April 2018, Hercule Fitness Club is run by Monaco town council, on the Port of Monaco. It offers fitness classes, spin sessions, aquabike and aquagym classes, as well as a personalised coaching programme. The gym is also equipped with modern weights machines.

Quai Albert 1er, 98000 Monaco

User reviews:

“A fitness club on a human scale and with a top-notch coaching team. The gym is medium-sized with high-quality machines.” (Google)

“Very warmly welcomed and well advised. Very friendly and smiling staff. A pleasure!!!” (Google)

Prices:

Monthly membership: €180

Annual membership: €1100

Day pass: €25

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday from 7 am to 9.30 pm

Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 8 am to 6 pm

39 Monte-Carlo

© 39 Monte-Carlo

Perhaps one of the most exclusive gyms in the Principality. The venue is designed for a personalised experience and fulfils its role as a private sports club by providing several expert coaches, targeted training and access to high-tech sports equipment. All of the on-site fitness trainers have worked, competed and performed in professional sport and dance, including rugby, football, swimming, ballet and motor racing at international level. The venue is part of a wellness and catering complex.

39 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

Prices :

Annual membership: €4,900

Opening hours:

Open from 7 am to 10 pm Monday to Friday

Open from 9 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday

MonaMove

© Monaco Tribune

MonaMove is an outdoor sports station inaugurated in 2019. In Monaco, there are two of these spots where you can exercise for free, in a very pleasant setting, with a view of the sea; the Oceanographic Museum and the Rock. Powered by solar energy, the area has equipment that can be used independently or via the Monamove mobile app. You can use the equipment from the age of 14.

Port de Fontvieille and Port Hercule

MonaMove: a connected sports station for taking training to the next level

User reviews:

“Exercise with a view! Outdoor gym with a breathtaking view of the harbour!” (Google)

“It’s incredible to exercise with these views and in the sunshine.” (Google)

Free admission!

World Class

© World Class Monaco

Located on the border between Monaco and Cap d’Ail, World Class offers fitness, cardio and weight training facilities, as well as an open training area and an open weights area. The club also offers outdoor training for those who wish to prepare for triathlons and other competitions. A sauna and hamam are also available for sports enthusiasts.

6 Av. Marquet, 06320 Cap-d’Ail, France

User reviews:

“Fantastic club, ideal location opposite the Stade Louis 2… full equipment, spa… attentive coaches… It’s not only worth a look but also worth spending time training there !!!!” (Google)

“There’s a great atmosphere, the coaches are there to advise us, the equipment is perfect and the gym is very clean and pleasant. I highly recommend it!” (Google)

Prices :

Monthly membership: €450

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 7 am to 10 pm

Saturday to Sunday: 8 am to 7 pm

The Forge

©The Forge

“A personal training laboratory where you and your body are the only things that matter to us.” That’s how the team behind this Fontvieille gym describe it. In individual or group classes, coaches will guide you according to your needs and your current level. At the gym, strength, power, resilience and well-being are the watchwords.

8 Avenue de Fontvieille, 98000 Monaco

User reviews:

“An excellent location in Fontvieille, the gym is super functional with an unusually nice aesthetic! Ideal for motivating you to get into perfect shape!” (Google)

“The best and most comprehensive gym in Monaco. Excellent instructors, highly qualified, especially for boxing.” (Google)

Prices:

Between €30 and €60 per group session

€120 for a personalised session

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday, 7 am to 8.30 pm

Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm

Gymway

On the border between Monaco and Beausoleil, Gymway also offers personalised monitoring of your training. Group classes are also available for beginners and more experienced athletes. These include biking, toning classes, pilates, kettlebells, stretch and zumba. The instructors who work here are state-qualified, and their support can range from personal lessons to simple supervision.

3 Bd du General Leclerc, 06240 Beausoleil, France

User reviews:

“A friendly sports club with a great atmosphere! Shout-out for the Tuesday boxing class led by Adil: cardio and technique guaranteed! I recommend it!” (Google)

“A former member, I’m sorry I’m no longer part of this gym with its family atmosphere, the staff are really top notch, the machines are great, and the group classes look very nice and energetic.” (Google)

Prices :

From €69 per month

From €65 for a one-to-one class

Opening hours:

From 8.30 am to 8.30 pm Monday to Saturday

From 9 am to 8.30 pm on Sundays

Monaco’s hotel gyms

It is also possible to work out at the premises of some of the Principality’s prestigious establishments. The Fairmont Fitness Monte-Carlo welcomes hotel guests and members on the 7th floor of the building. Group or private classes are complemented by access to the swimming pool, sauna and steam room, all of which are guaranteed with Gold or Platinum memberships.

Open every day 24/7

12 Av. des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco

Private class: €90

Gold / Platinum annual subscription: €3,000 / €3,540

Just a few steps away, the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo gym offers a vast space for fitness classes. The programme includes classics such as stretching and Pilates, as well as Piloxing, a combination of boxing, Pilates and dance, and outdoor biking. Aquagym classes are also available. A swimming pool, sauna and steam room are available in the wellness area.