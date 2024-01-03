Flavio Briatore: “Let’s hope a Frenchman helps Ferrari win, like I helped the French”

Flavio Briatore, who was invited to the 2023 Caschi d’Oro (Golden Helmets) gala evening to receive an award, spoke about what he expects from Frédéric Vasseur and Scuderia Ferrari ahead of the 2024 season.

After receiving the Casco d’Oro award, the former Benetton and Renault boss and current Formula 1 ambassador was keen to give his opinion on the Scuderia Ferrari season that just ended.

“Their world championship was like a chiaroscuro,” he said. “There were races where they were competitive in qualifying, with much less fuel, then not as competitive in the race afterwards.”

Flavio Briatore hopes for a more competitive 2024 season

“We have to hope there will be an improvement this winter if they are to be more competitive. For the sake of all Italians and for the sport I hope that Ferrari can do better, even though winning the world championship could be tough.”

The Monegasque resident then turned his thoughts to Frédéric Vasseur, who has just completed his first season as director of Scuderia Ferrari. “Ferrari should be aiming at a podium at least in every race. Let’s hope a Frenchman helps Ferrari win, like I helped the French.”

Flavio Briatore: “Frédéric Vasseur? Give him some time”

The businessman concluded by talking about suspense during the next season, which he hopes will be more exciting. “I hope there will be a bit more antagonism next year, otherwise it won’t be much fun. People need to see a proper fight for the title, not such strong domination.”