Junk Kouture final to be held at Grimaldi Forum Monaco

The first Junk Kouture world final, held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, saw 53 creations compete to win the title of World Designer of the Year 2022 - © Junk Kouture

It is a sustainable fashion competition for international students.

Students aged between 12 and 19 from schools in New York, Milan, London, Ireland and Abu Dhabi are taking part in this challenge, with the final taking place in Monaco in February 2024. Over the last few months, they have been designing, creating and modelling garments made from recycled items, and they can’t wait to present their extravagant creations to the public, in the hope of winning the World Designer crown.

As the festival’s different communications materials put it, this is a unique opportunity for brands to create partnerships, to invest in the future agents of change and to be part of this celebration of creativity and circularity.

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week working towards greener, more sustainable fashion

The organisers consider Monaco to be the perfect host, as it champions sustainability and innovation, in particular through the efforts of Prince Albert II, and his foundation dedicated to protecting the planet. Last year, the winner presented a piece of futuristic armour made from an old laundry basket and used windscreen wipers. It represented our planet, on the brink of collapse.

Don’t miss the stunning final, showcasing sixty finalists from all over the world – © Junk Kouture

Practical details: