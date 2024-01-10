Mamma Mia! The hit musical returns to Monaco

The hit musical will stage six performances in the Principality - © Brinkhoff Moegenburg

And tickets are already on sale.

This show is so famous that it needs no introduction. From 9 to 13 October 2024, the Grimaldi Forum will be staging six exclusive performances of Mamma Mia! as part of its international tour.

The musical will be performed in the original English, with French subtitles, so the audience can sing along to ABBA’s greatest hits. The story is about a mother and daughter – and her three potential fathers – and takes place on an idyllic Greek island.

First performed in London’s West End in 1999, Mamma Mia! is a global hit, with over 65 million tickets sold to date and 50 productions translated into 16 different languages. The show, which came to Monaco for the first time in 2008, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and can boast of being the third-longest-running musical in the history of London’s West End.

The ticket office opened at noon on Tuesday 9 January. Don’t delay in booking your tickets for an unforgettable evening including Dancing Queen, Super Trouper and Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).

Practical information: