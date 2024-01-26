Monacollecte returns to Quai Antoine 1er on 16 and 17 February

During the event’s third edition you can drop off everything you want to get rid of, in one place!

“In 2025, the word “waste” will no longer be part of our vocabulary, and one person’s rubbish will become a resource for others.” With this quote from Prince Albert II in mind, the Monacollecte team hopes to engage as many people as possible in this charity event, which will enable items to be reused and waste to be recycled.

Organised by the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement (SMA – waste treatment company) and the Urban Planning Department, in partnership with Monaco Town Council, the event brings together a number of charities including the Monegasque Red Cross. They will be on hand to collect items that can be reused, such as clothes, toys, books, computer equipment and small electrical appliances, provided they are clean and in good condition. The remainder will be dealt with at the SMA’s recycling or treatment facilities. The full list is available on the company’s website.

Virtual reality, escape game… Free activities, exhibitions and information stands focusing on the collection, sorting, recycling and reuse of rubbish will be on offer throughout both days.

Practical information: