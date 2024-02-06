Best veterinary clinics in and around Monaco

As plans for a new veterinary clinic have been presented to La Turbie residents, Monaco Tribune lists existing practices where you can take your pet.

Clinique vétérinaire de Fontvieille

© Clinique Vétérinaire Monaco-Fontvieille

Located in the south-west part of the Principality, this clinic offers comprehensive health checks for your pets, with on-site radiography and ultrasound facilities, as well as hospitalisation. Surgery, dentistry, ophthalmology, general medicine… The care provided covers a wide range and is carried out by several doctors and auxiliaries, some of whom work outside the clinic. The reception area sells a range of food and medical products.

“A very professional veterinary clinic, with a competent and dynamic team. They are attentive and always greet you with a smile. Good advice and good diagnoses.” (Google)

“The team is very welcoming and professional, always gives good advice, and the vets’ skills and knowledge make for a complementary team.” (Google)

22, quai Jean-Charles Rey, 98000 Monaco

By appointment from 9am to 7pm, except Thursday 9am-4pm and Saturday 9am-12pm

(+ 377) 92 05 74 77

Clinique vétérinaire Sainte-Dévote

Dr Manuel Sorini, the clinic’s resident vet. © Clinique vétérinaire Sainte-Dévote

Located in the centre of Monte Carlo, near the Carré d’or, the clinic offers medical services, general surgery and specialist care for your pets. There is also a sales area for food and medicines. The facility comprises a reception area, two consultation rooms, a medical analysis laboratory, a hospital room, a treatment room, an operating theatre, an ultrasound scanner and a radiology unit. Dr Manuel Sorini is in charge of the clinic.

“Very good clinic! Thank you to Dr Sorini for treating my little kitten.” (Google)

“Very warm welcome and good care for my dog. The vet is very professional. Recommended!” (Google)

22 Bd Princesse Charlotte, 98000 Monaco

Make an appointment

Monday to Saturday: 9 am to 7 pm

+377 93 25 62 62

Clinique vétérinaire Athéna

Veterinary assistant Aurélie Bourdiec from the Athéna Veterinary Clinic. © Clinique vétérinaire Athéna

Located on Boulevard Rainier III, the clinic is open on weekdays and by appointment. It has an online store with all types of products, broken down by brand, by medical condition and, of course, by the type of animal concerned. Dr Aurore Marsan and her team provide consultations, surgery, ultrasound scans, diagnostics and grooming on the premises. They treat dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, small rodents and even horses.

“Tremendous. A great deal of humanity and efficiency. Our animals are in excellent hands.” (Google)

“Very friendly staff, they explained everything very well and do all they can to reassure us. I recommend it!” (Google)

Monday to Friday from 10am to 7 pm

Consultation: €43

+377 93 25 05 04

19 Av. Crovetto Frères, 98000 Monaco

Clinique vétérinaire Saint-Hubert

A female Australian shepherd and Dr Rossi, from the Sainte-Hubert veterinary clinic. © the Clinic’s Facebook profile

Located in Beausoleil, just outside Monaco, the Clinique Saint-Hubert opened in 2000, founded by two doctors who were joined by a third in 2015. As well as providing traditional care for your pets, the clinic offers an on-call service at night and at weekends, available on 06 60 61 36 24.

“I’ve been taking my dogs to this clinic for a very long time now and I’m completely satisfied. From a simple consultation to more substantial operations, I have found them to be attentive, supportive and unfailingly professional.” (Google)

“I visited this practice during the holidays. The whole team is very good, professional, attentive and respectful of the animal.” (Google)

7 avenue général de Gaulle, Beausoleil, France

+33 4 93 41 86 87

Clinique vétérinaire canadienne

The reception area at the Clinique vétérinaire canadienne. © Clinique vétérinaire canadienne

Located in the centre of Cap d’Ail, this clinic was the town’s first. Founded in 2005 by Dr Louise Pinet, a native of New Brunswick in Canada, the clinic performs surgery, general medicine, X-rays and ultrasound scans, as well as offering cancer care and dietetics. On-site facilities include a nutrition and pharmacy area, a hospital area and relaxation section, and the traditional reception area.

“Doctor Pinet has been looking after my furry friends for many years. She is always ready to listen, available and efficient. She is very good at diagnosing the ‘patient’s’ pathology and always checks in when there is treatment involved.” (Google)

“A super veterinary clinic. Considerate, attentive staff. I take my cats there and I used to take my rats.” (Google)

114 avenue du 3 Septembre, 06320 Cap d’Ail

Monday to Friday: 8.30 am – 7pm / Saturday: 9am – 1pm

Telephone : 04 93 35 25 29

Clinique vétérinaire du Soleil

Dr Kniese and Dr Walter from the Clinique vétérinaire du Soleil. © Clinique vétérinaire du Soleil

Situated on the border between Monaco and Cap d’Ail, the Clinique du Soleil was the second clinic to open in the neighbouring municipality. A graduate of Toulouse Veterinary School, Dr Walter has been in practice for almost 15 years. She is supported by Dr Kniese and Fanny, the veterinary assistant. Medical consultations are by appointment only, and advice on hygiene, nutrition and complementary examinations can be provided. The clinic’s reception area is divided into several parts: the waiting area for dogs and cats, nutrition for dogs/cats and new pets, a weighing machine, animal health advice and accessories.

“A great veterinary clinic that listens and takes good care of our dogs/cats and other animals. Helpful, cheerful and friendly staff” (Google)

“A top-notch clinic, a warm, reassuring welcome, full of tenderness and love for our 4-legged companions.” (Google)

Impasse du Stade 06320 Cap D’Ail

Opening hours: Monday – Friday: 8.30 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 6.30 pm / Saturday: 9 am to 12 pm

04 22 131 132

Clinique vétérinaire du Cap Martin

The team at Vetazur, the Cap Martin veterinary clinic. © Vetazur

Vetazur is the name of the clinic set up in 1988 in the municipality near Monaco. “Passionate about my profession, I set up the Clinique Vétérinaire du Cap to ensure that it met all the care, diagnostic, examination and surgical requirements needed to cope with any situation,” says founder Dr Rémy Balouka. The centre offers general medicine, alternative medicine, dental care, imaging, dermatology and general surgery. The clinic has also developed a specialised gastroenterology consultation service, an imaging unit for digestive, respiratory and ENT endoscopy, a video-assisted laparoscopic surgery area and an oncology care service.​

“A big thank you to Dr Butz, who is fantastic. Very skilled and empathetic. She really loves animals and that’s really comforting. I entrust my furry friends to her in complete confidence.”

“Thank you so much for all your hard work! A fabulous team! A genuine clinic, very clean, very professional, very friendly! My cat Onyx agrees with me!” (Google)

9 Promenade du Cap, 06190 Roquebrune Cap Martin

04 93 35 41 48

Opening hours: Monday – Friday: 8 am to noon and 2 pm to 6 pm

Saturday: 9am to noon

