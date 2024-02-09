Discounted tickets for upcoming Turner exhibition at Grimaldi Forum

You will be able to see it from 6 July to 1 September.

In the summer of 2024, the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, in collaboration with the Tate, will host an exhibition entitled “Turner, le sublime héritage” or “Turner, the sublime legacy” in translation. To ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy it, pre-sale ticket prices have been halved until 30 June. On the GFM website, you can book tickets for €7 instead of €14. Admission to the exhibition is free for under 18s.

Turner’s influence and legacy

Showcasing a group of first-rate works in an original scenography covering more than 2000 m2, the exhibition will be an invitation to take a journey through Joseph Mallord William Turner’s sublime representations of the world, from his landscapes to the elementary explorations of light and atmosphere, of which he was a precursor and master.

Turner’s decisive influence on painting, and by extension his legacy, will be explored throughout the exhibition with interpretations of the sublime by leading contemporary artists such as Richard Long, Olafur Eliasson, Cornelia Parker, Jessica Warboys, John Akomfrah, Katie Paterson and Mark Rothko.

