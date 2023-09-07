Grimaldi Forum announces record for “Monet en pleine lumière” and 3 future exhibitions

Nearly 120,000 people visited the summer exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

“Thanks to you, we have reached a record (…) 120,000 thanks.” The Grimaldi Forum Monaco (GFM) Facebook profile is buzzing with excitement, the result of an incredibly successful two-month exhibition. The 65,000 visitor mark was reached by mid-August, and the number of admissions accelerated as the end of “Monet in the Light” approached. In the exhibition’s final days, 4,000 people headed to the Monegasque convention centre every day.

“Relative to the number of days it was open, this is the most popular exhibition ever at the Grimaldi Forum! We can be proud of this result, and I’d like to commend the tremendous work carried out by all our staff,” said Sylvie Biancheri, General Manager of the GFM. 80% of those visitors came from Monaco and France, but also from abroad, with a majority of Europeans, of which around 10% were Italians no doubt drawn by Claude Monet’s paintings in Bordighera and Dolceacqua.

The next three exhibitions revealed

“William J.M. Turner, le sublime héritage” (The Sublime Legacy) will run from 6 July to 1 September 2024, honouring the British painter, watercolourist and etcher, who died in 1851 and was renowned the world over for his oil paintings and watercolour landscapes.

“Couleurs, les chefs-d’oeuvre du Cenre Pompidou” (Colours – Masterpieces from the Pompidou Centre) will be the summer exhibition at the GFM in 2025. The Paris museum, which houses some 140,000 works from the 20th and 21st centuries, will be closed in autumn 2024 for 5 years to undergo renovation work. A few months later, you will be able to see its prestigious collections of modern and contemporary art in Monaco.

A picture postcard: the Grimaldi Forum

“Monaco & l’automobile” will take place in the summer of 2026. The health situation forced the GFM to cancel its exhibition “Monaco and the Automobile, from 1893 to the present day” which had been planned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Monegasque institution in 2020. Three years of work and research into previously unseen cars will not have been wasted, as a new date seems to have been found. Make a note of it in your 2026 diary!