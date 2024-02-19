Prince Albert II commits to protecting freshwater ecosystems

Prince Albert II spoke via video at the fifth Mediterranean Water Forum in Tunis, on February 6.

Advertising

Putting the preservation of freshwater ecosystems at the forefront. That is the Sovereign’s goal: “Desalination plants, large-scale water conveyance infrastructures and other technological innovations are all obvious solutions to water scarcity.” Solutions yes, but at a considerable price: “They overshadow…the need to preserve the very origin of water, i.e. its natural environment,” he continued.

Echoing the Prince’s words, the side event “How can nature respond to the water crisis?” was organised by the Prince’s Foundation’s Donors’ Initiative for Mediterranean Freshwater Ecosystems (DMIFE). Several speakers stressed the need to act quickly to combat the devastating consequences of drought.

More than half of all wetlands have disappeared in recent years

The consequences are already severe, but they could get worse. The data is alarming, given the crucial role of wetlands in preserving biodiversity. “Preserving and restoring wetlands is not only our life insurance policy for the future, but also our main ally, to ensure sustainable development for all Mediterranean countries,” explained Anis Guelmami, coordinator of the Mediterranean Wetlands Observatory.

So what are the solutions?

Given the urgency of the situation, the experts called on Mediterranean governments to put wetlands at the forefront of the fight against climate change. Organisations such as Living Planet Morocco and Plan Bleu shared their experiences and successes in wetland restoration, sustainable management of water resources and the use of advanced technologies to preserve these ecosystems. Proving that freshwater ecosystems must be seen as THE key to improvement, in the face of the crisis.