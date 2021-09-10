











Protecting the marine environment is more necessary than ever now, as the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is well aware.

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are designated areas where biodiversity must be preserved as a priority. Unfortunately, in the Mediterranean Sea, the majority of these MPAs are not managed or monitored so as to achieve this objective. 85% of marine species suffer from overfishing, pollution or human activity in general.

After studying scientific recommendations, the MedFund’s Board of Directors decided to create MPAs with a high level of protection (Highly Protected Mediterranean Initiative). This initiative was made official during the World Conservation Congress in the presence of Prince Albert II of Monaco, at the Parc Chanot in Marseille.

Preserving freshwater reserves

The Albert II of Monaco Foundation has also worked in partnership with the MAVA Foundation, Aage V. Jensen Charity Foundation to better manage the world’s freshwater resources, which have been in serious danger since the beginning of the 20th century. They created the Donors Initiative for Mediterranean Freshwater Ecosystems (DIMFE) to preserve and restore wetlands (rivers, marshes, lakes, peat bogs, etc.). A bright prospect for the future…

