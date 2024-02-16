Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters – what’s new this year?

With new features, record attendance and a dream line-up, the 2024 edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters promises to be another exciting one © Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

With just a few weeks to go before the most prestigious clay-court tournament after Roland Garros, David Massey, Director of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, outlined the plans for the 2024 event.

The Monaco tournament’s management team, in the presence of ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi, invited partners and journalists to the Columbia Room at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort for an update, less than two months before the start of the tournament, which this year will take place from 6 to 14 April.

After a record year in terms of attendance in 2023, with over 140,000 visitors over the course of the week, a first in the history of the prestigious tournament, the 2024 edition looks to be heading the same way, with ticket sales already 30% higher than at this time last year.

David Massey, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, Patrice Cellario and Andrea Gaudenzi were present at the presentation (Photo © Manuel Vitali – Communication Department)

“We can’t do better than that, it’s our maximum capacity,” smiled David Massey, Tournament Director. “We are ready for everyone, and we hope that all the spectators will really enjoy the tournament, which will feature the best players in the world.”

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz are all expected in the Principality in early April. A question mark hangs over Rafael Nadal, who has won the tournament eleven times and made his comeback at the start of the year in Brisbane before withdrawing from the Australian Open.

Greater visibility and new broadcasting

“Rafael Nadal wants to come, he wants to play in all the tournaments that have meant so much to him. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that he’ll be fit,” said David Massey. “I’ve spoken to his team and he wants to play here after the Indian Wells tournament (6-17 March). He has already won the tournament eleven times. Perhaps this will be his twelfth.” The official list of participants for the 116th edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters will be revealed on March 14.

Among the main new features announced this year, and one that had been the subject of debate, is court visibility. As a result, the Tribune de la Mer grandstand will be two metres taller, and 26 boxes have been added to ensure better visibility for spectators, as well as improved TV coverage.

This year, the tournament will continue to be broadcast on Eurosport, but also on FranceTV, which will be back with one match broadcast per day and the final, unencrypted, on France 4. Another new feature is the creation of a new food and beverage area, the Break Point, to complement an already well-stocked range.

As in previous editions, while online tickets will no doubt have sold out before the first weekend of competition, a handful of tickets will be available each morning during the competition at the Monte-Carlo Country Club ticket offices. This is the wish of the tournament management and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, so that everyone can attend the tournament.