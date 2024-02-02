Monaco's Best
The famous Café de Paris crêpe Suzette recipe

Published on 2 February 2024
cafe-paris-crepe-suzette
The Crêpe Suzette is the flagship dessert at the Café de Paris - © Monte-Carlo SBM
To be enjoyed this Candlemas Day.

Friday 2 February is time to start flipping those pancakes! When it reopened, the iconic Café de Paris shared the recipe for its famous crêpe Suzette, which, let’s not forget, was invented in this prestigious establishment in 1896.

So here’s the recipe, shared by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer – give yourself a treat!

For the batter :

Ingredients :

  • 1 litre milk
  • 400 g sifted flour
  • 50 g caster sugar
  • 200 g butter
  • 6 eggs
  • 8 g salt
  • Flavour the batter with Grand Marnier and orange zest

For the ‘Suzette’ sauce:

Ingredients :

  • 500 g caster sugar
  • 1 litre orange juice
  • 100 g lemon juice
  • 20 cl Grand Marnier

Set alight (with care)!

