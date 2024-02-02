The famous Café de Paris crêpe Suzette recipe

The Crêpe Suzette is the flagship dessert at the Café de Paris - © Monte-Carlo SBM

To be enjoyed this Candlemas Day.

Friday 2 February is time to start flipping those pancakes! When it reopened, the iconic Café de Paris shared the recipe for its famous crêpe Suzette, which, let’s not forget, was invented in this prestigious establishment in 1896.

So here’s the recipe, shared by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer – give yourself a treat!

For the batter :

Ingredients :

1 litre milk

400 g sifted flour

50 g caster sugar

200 g butter

6 eggs

8 g salt

Flavour the batter with Grand Marnier and orange zest

For the ‘Suzette’ sauce:

Ingredients :

500 g caster sugar

1 litre orange juice

100 g lemon juice

20 cl Grand Marnier

Set alight (with care)!

