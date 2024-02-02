The famous Café de Paris crêpe Suzette recipe
To be enjoyed this Candlemas Day.
Friday 2 February is time to start flipping those pancakes! When it reopened, the iconic Café de Paris shared the recipe for its famous crêpe Suzette, which, let’s not forget, was invented in this prestigious establishment in 1896.
So here’s the recipe, shared by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer – give yourself a treat!
For the batter :
Ingredients :
- 1 litre milk
- 400 g sifted flour
- 50 g caster sugar
- 200 g butter
- 6 eggs
- 8 g salt
- Flavour the batter with Grand Marnier and orange zest
For the ‘Suzette’ sauce:
Ingredients :
- 500 g caster sugar
- 1 litre orange juice
- 100 g lemon juice
- 20 cl Grand Marnier
Set alight (with care)!