Tourist tax in Monaco: prices revised downwards

Last summer, the National Council approved the creation of a tourist tax, called ‘tourist contribution’, to be paid by tourists staying in Monegasque hotels and hotel residences.

Advertising

After a first decree in December, introducing a «tourist contribution» of €14 per night per person in the Principality’s finest hotels, a new ministerial decree was published on Friday in the Journal de Monaco. Prices are revised downwards for all accommodation categories. The tourist tax applies immediately and will be established at the start of each semester, at the beginning of February and August.

What are the new rates?

In concrete terms, Monaco’s 5-star establishments will now charge €7 extra per person per night instead of €14. This applies to the Hôtel de Paris, the Hôtel Hermitage and the Hôtel and résidence Métropole. From €13, the 4-star establishments drop to €5 (Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, Fairmont Hotel & Residence, Port Palace Hotel, Méridien Beach Plaza Hotel & Residence).

The ‘tourist contribution’ for 3-star establishments will be €3 (the Ambassador Hotel, the Miramar Hotel, the Novotel Hotel, the Hôtel and résidence Columbus). And the only 2-star hotel in the Principality, the Hôtel de France, will charge €2 per night per person in tax. A symbolic euro will be charged by hotels for influencers and other professionals ‘who promote Monaco’ and who are staying for free.

As a reminder, this tourist tax applies to people over 18 years old who do not live in the territory and who come to stay in the Principality for leisure purposes. As for group professional events, stays will be “partially or wholly” exempt from this tax, as specified by the rapporteur of the bill Franck Julien, last June. As will any stays that exceed 90 days in the Principality.

Everyday crime down in Monaco