Everyday crime down in Monaco

In 2016, there was an incident of street crime every three days. Eight years later, there is less than one per week.

“Despite a period involving relocations and working conditions that were sometimes ill-suited to the demands of operating 24 hours a day, all year round, the Sûreté Publique managed to maintain a high level of security,” the Government was pleased to announce at the inauguration of the new Police Department premises on 26 January.

The inauguration was an ideal opportunity to present the figures for the previous year. According to the authorities, these show a positive trend and reflect the effectiveness of both procedures and officers.

The figures for judicial activity are down sharply compared with 2022 :

Referrals to the Public Prosecutor’s Office: – 35 %

Letters rogatory: – 17 %

International letters rogatory: – 34 %

While crime in general rose very slightly by 0.9% from 826 to 834 incidents, street crime, i.e. everyday crime where the police’s preventive action can have a real impact, fell by 17% from 59 to 49 incidents. “These results are very satisfactory, as they relate to the types of crime that concern the population the most, such as anti-social behaviour, offences involving people and property, and breaches of the peace,” the Government pointed out.

The solution rate for overall crime fell by 0.52%. The street crime solution rate rose by 11%. “Compared to police figures in neighbouring countries, the results are enviable,” the press release goes on to say.

Drink-driving on the rise

Every Tuesday at criminal court hearings, there is a succession of drink-driving cases, which increased between 2022 (101) and 2023 (134), as did cases of public and manifest drunkenness (283 in 2022, 347 in 2023). “This issue will be a priority for Public Safety in 2024,” the Executive states. Drug possession also rose, by 49%.

In terms of theft, there was a drop of 100% in thefts by fraud and a drop of 75% in car thefts. On the other hand, 11 two-wheelers were stolen in 2023, compared with 9 in 2022. Scams involving telephone calls or e-mails fell by 33%. The last figure communicated concerns the number of police call-outs, which totalled 9,444 in 2023, representing an increase of 21% compared with 2022.