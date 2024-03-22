ClicBus Monaco: buses on demand

Monaco is launching its new on-demand transport service, ClicBus Monaco, from 25 March.

A new means of transport is coming to Monaco! ClicBus is part of the Mobility Plan launched by the Monaco Government in February.

The initiative is designed to complement the existing urban transport offering by meeting the travel needs of residents in areas that are not covered by existing bus routes, namely Plati, Fleurs and Annonciade. Passengers in these areas can be picked up and dropped off at four strategic stops: Place d’Armes, Fontvieille shopping centre, Monte-Carlo Tourisme and Place des Moulins.

The new system will be operated by electric vehicles, including mini-buses suited to PRM [Persons with Reduced Mobility] transportation, with eight or 20 seats.

Flexible timetables on demand

ClicBus Monaco’s operating hours are extended to meet the needs of users. During the day, the service will be available 7 days a week, from 7 am to 9.20 pm. At night, it will serve all the Principality’s bus stops from 9.20 pm to 1.30 am, and until 2.30 am on Fridays and Saturdays, with the possibility of extending the timetable in summer.

To use the service, all you have to do is order a bus from the nearest bus stop via the mobile app or by telephone, during the service’s operating times. ClicBus Monaco fares are the same as all the bus routes in the Principality. The network’s tickets and passes will be accepted, and it will also be possible to buy tickets on board.

After the introduction of the new service, the CAM’s route 7 will be withdrawn, from the evening of Saturday 23 March.

