CREM conference on security and residence

The Minister of the Interior, Patrice Cellario, the Controller General in charge of the Sûreté Publique (Police Department), and the Chief Superintendent of Police were present - © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

The Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco (CREM – Monaco Foreign Residents’ Club) invited the Police Department to talk to residents.

Advertising

Number of residents, number of workers, number of tourists… A portrait of Monaco was painted at a conference organised by the Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco (CREM), with a particular focus on facts and figures concerning security in the Principality.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

The role and duties of the Police Department were discussed, and the meeting also provided an opportunity to talk about residents and their concerns, namely residence permit renewals, changes of status and residence certificates.

As Alexandre Boin, Director of the CREM, told Monaco Info: “We have a lot of new residents, and the event was an opportunity for them to meet the Police Department. The conference is proof of the close ties that exist in Monaco between the authorities and the local population.”