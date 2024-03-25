Festive Easter weekend for Monegasque children

On Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 March, a range of activities are on offer for children.

Easter is fast approaching, and Monaco Town Council has put together a very fun programme for the Principality’s children!

As last year, the Botanical Centre will be hosting the traditional “plant hunt” on Saturday 30 March, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Little explorers aged 3 to 12 will have the chance to venture into the botanical greenhouses. The roughly 45-minute expedition promises to be full of discoveries. The activity is free, but booking is necessary. Please also note that your child must be at school or living in Monaco.

© Monaco Town Council

And as if that wasn’t enough, on Sunday 31 March, from 2 pm to 5 pm, the Parc Princesse Antoinette will be transformed into a children’s paradise. On the programme: farmyard animals, face-painting workshops, biscuit decorating, adorable mascots and, of course, chocolates. Admission is free, so come along to the Park for a fun-filled afternoon. Last but not least, a surprise guest will be making a special appearance at the Marché de la Condamine from 9.30 am: an Easter bunny will be handing out chocolate eggs, adding a touch of magic to the day.

© Monaco Town Council

So get ready for a colourful Easter weekend full of surprises in Monaco!

Practical information :