In brief

Hand in your illegal weapons, ‘no questions asked’

By Paul Brault
Published on 20 March 2024
1 minute read
firearms bullets
Photo by Kool C via Unsplash
The Police Department is launching an operation to make it easy to hand weapons over to the State from March 25 to April 5, 2024.

Through the scheme, people who may have inherited or found weapons, without knowing the legalities surrounding their possession, to dispose of them easily.

Often forgotten or stored improperly, the Government of Monaco points out that these weapons present a risk of accidents in the home, particularly to children. Also, if stolen during a break-in, they can then be used for criminal activities.

The operation is modelled on a scheme carried out in France at the end of 2022. In total, the French authorities collected nearly 150,000 undeclared weapons.

Handing in your weapons will contribute to public safety in the Principality.

To do so, just make an appointment with the Police Department:

  • By calling +377 93 15 31 26 or +377 93 15 31 38
  • By email to: ppg@gouv.mc