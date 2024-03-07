Monegasques, residents, employees: gather in front of the Palace for the Prince’s birthday

The gathering will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11 am.

Advertising

For several days now, a call has been going out on social networks to cheer the Sovereign on his 66th birthday. Supported by Franck Lobono, the gathering is a “patriotic, totally apolitical gesture,” says the National Councillor, adding that the spontaneous initiative is led by several people: “residents, Monegasques, or simply locals who would like to demonstrate their wholehearted support for the Prince.”

For the elected official, “it’s important, particularly for those of us who live in Monaco, to be aware of how fortunate we are, and we owe a great deal of that good fortune to the Prince. The Sovereign is always available and present at all our events. It’s vital that we show him our support, especially at a time when he is the victim of a painful betrayal. The Monegasque people stand with him.”

A poster created especially for the event – © All rights reserved

Franck Lobono was keen to create a communication vehicle for this event. “I created the visual that is currently being shared on social media. I’m a communications professional, and I thought it was important to have a poster to get the message across. We’ll see next Thursday if it has had the desired impact!”