‘Pouce la Vie’ concert back for 6th edition

The «Pouce la Vie» concert will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 for its sixth edition © Jean Louis Neveu

Dreamt up by Frédéric Vitteaud and Denis Maccario, President of the Fondation Flavien, the event will feature well-known artists on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

A musical evening for a good cause. ‘Pouce la vie’ has been organising musical events, in aid of the Flavien Foundation, since 2018. Created in 2014 by Denis Maccario, in honour of his son who died of cancer at the age of eight, the charity organises many initiatives in its fight to treat the disease. For this sixth edition, the proceeds from the event will again be donated to paediatric cancer research. The concert will begin at 8 pm at the Rainier III Auditorium and will end at 10.30 pm.

The official poster for ‘Pouce la Vie’ 2024

An anniversary concert, a ten-year struggle

For the 10th anniversary of the Fondation Flavien , the composer, arranger, pianist and legendary patron of «Pouce la Vie», Yvan Cassar, is inviting his friends and artists, Greg Zlap on the harmonica, Joël Chausse on the trumpet and Julie Sévilla-Fraysse, on the cello. Call me Winston – The Tarantino Tribute band, with its 10 musicians et singers, will share the stage with them.

The event, presented by Yann-Antony Noghès, will feature music from the cinema. You’ll be treated to songs from the Quentin Tarantino movies, and the melodies of Ennio Morricone, Dave Grusin and Luis Bacalov.

Joël Chausse © Jean Louis Neveu Julie Sévilla Fraysse © Jean Louis Neveu Call me Winston – The Tarantino tribute Yvan Cassar

A snack bar will be available from 7 pm, when doors open. Public parking is available nearby. Free seating. Reservations can be made by phone on +377 92 00 13 70, in the Atrium at the Casino de Monte-Carlo (from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm), on the internet or on the door.

Meanwhile, donations can be made on the Fondation Flavien website.