Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters: who’ll be playing

On Tuesday March 12, tournament director David Massey announced the list of players who will be taking part in the 2024 edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which runs from 6 to 14 April.

Advertising

After revealing the key new features of the 2024 event last month, David Massey listed the players who will be vying to succeed Andrey Rublev this year.

Unsurprisingly, the top ten players in the ATP rankings will be present. Starting with Novak Djokovic (No.1), winner of three Grand Slam titles last season, Carlos Alcaraz (No.2), recent winner of the Netflix Slam, and Jannik Sinner (No.3), the most recent Australian Open winner.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev (No.5) will also be taking part, as will Daniil Medvedev (No.4), Alexander Zverev (No.6), Hubert Hurkacz (No.8), Casper Ruud (No.9), Alex de Minaur (No.10), Stefanos Tsitsipas (No.11) and Holger Rune (No.7), the 2023 runner-up.

Question mark over Rafael Nadal

Although there was no official confirmation of Rafael Nadal’s participation, the tournament director was optimistic that the Majorcan would be back on clay at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, a tournament he loves and which he has won eleven times.

Seven players from the qualifying list will make up the final draw, along with four wild-cards, which may include players from the Monegasque Tennis Federation such as Valentin Vacherot and Lucas Catarina, for a total of 56 participants.