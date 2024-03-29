The Centenary of Prince Rainier III is officially over

The Committee and the Princely Family had a final meeting at the Prince's Palace. © Frédéric Nebinger / Communication Department

The Prince Rainier III Commemoration Committee met for the last time on Tuesday evening.

Advertising

At the Prince’s Palace, Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie and Princess Caroline were present to mark the end of the year’s commemorations in the Principality. They were joined by all of Monaco’s institutional representatives, including Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, and Brigitte Boccone-Pagès, President of the National Council.

The Princely Family and the members of the Committee were able to watch the film documenting the year’s commemorations. © Frédéric Nebinger / Communication Department

It was an opportunity for Princess Stéphanie, President of the Commemorations Committee, to thank all the teams who helped to ensure the smooth running of the 31st of May 2023, the starting point for the commemorations, as well as all the events that took place throughout the year, which was full of events, tributes and expressions of affection for Prince Rainier III.

The Princely Family and the members of the Committee were also able to preview the film documenting the year’s commemorations, produced and directed by the Communication Department.

Prince Rainier III centenary: “May 31 was magical”