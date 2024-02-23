Prince Rainier III centenary: “May 31 was magical”

The Rainier III Centenary commemorations have come to an end. After a year of celebrations, Princess Stéphanie paid a final tribute to Prince Rainier III and looked back on 2023’s highlights.

“It was even better than I could have imagined.” Princess Stéphanie spoke about the past year to Monaco Info, in an interview that took place in the inner sanctum of the Prince’s Palace.

“It was a crazy gamble to organise commemorations over such a long period (…) We convinced everyone that it was a good idea, that we had to do it and show all the different facets of Prince Rainier (…) So people could learn about or rediscover him through his passions, and his first passion was Monaco,” said the Prince’s youngest child.

“My father loved spending time with the Monegasques, and the residents too.”

“The greatest gift was that everyone took part,” Princess Stéphanie continued, referring to the day of 31 May 2023, when the Rock provided the backdrop for the launch of the commemorations. “It was an incredible day,” the Princess said, “seeing so many people turn out, everyone was in high spirits, young and old (…) My father loved spending time with the Monegasques, and the residents too. Every time there was an event, he would get everyone together, so it was very much in his image.”

The year featured many exhibitions in honour of Prince Rainier III, some of which are still running, as well as a host of projects and events such as a documentary in which the Sovereign tells his own story, and the staging of a play that he acted in as a young man. “Everything that happened went really well and was a success, so I can only be very happy and proud to have been able to do this for him,” Princess Stéphanie said with a smile, recalling fond memories of the “magical day on 31 May” in particular.

When I get involved in a project, I see it through.

When asked about her strong involvement in the different projects, the Princess replied that she has “perhaps inherited this character trait from [her] Dad … When I get involved in a project, I see it through, I give it my all so that it works out and is a success, in the same what that he never gave up.” The Princess had a special word for Albert Croesi, secretary of the Centenary Organising Committee, who passed away during the night of Friday 2 to Saturday 3 June 2023, at the age of 62. “ He left us too soon (…) It was hard to carry on the commemorations without him. Without the enthusiasm and energy of Albert and his staff, we could never have achieved everything we did,” concluded Princess Stephanie, visibly emotional.

