Touching visit by Prince Albert II and Princess Stephanie in support of women’s rights

The Princely Family members launched the event on March 8, 2024, at the Espace Léo Ferré.

Always keen to support a good cause, Prince Albert II came by the Espace Léo Ferré with Princess Stéphanie, for International Women’s Rights Day. Organised by the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights, PowHer was THE event at the beginning of the month. Featuring conferences, round tables and activities dedicated to women, the Princely Family opened the event at 9 am.

PowHer, together to represent International Women’s Rights Day

The Princely Family, along with Louise Cordeau, President of the Conseil du statut de la femme (Council on the Status of Women) in Quebec and Céline Cottalorda, Monaco’s Interministerial Delegate for Women’s Rights © Milla Lanciego

A symbolic and touching gesture

“Equality, caring, together”. These were the powerful words that the Prince hung on the pink wishing tree, at the entrance to the hall. A wish for gender equality in the form of a message aimed at women, but also at men. Princess Stéphanie and Louise Cordeau, President of Quebec’s Council on the Status of Women in Quebec, followed suit to mark the inauguration of PowHer.

The wish Prince Albert II placed on the wishing tree © Milla Lanciego The word that Princess Stephanie hung on the wishing tree © Milla Lanciego Prince Albert II hanging his wish on the wishing tree © Milla Lanciego

The Princely Family in the spotlight

After a fine speech by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, it was time for the guests of honour to take a quick tour. Each of the Committee members had the privilege of meeting with the Prince and Princess to present their stand. They spoke with pride about their daily actions and their dedication to the cause the event was supporting. The Prince and Princess were attentive and understanding.

The Princely Family alongside members of the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights © Milla Lanciego Prince Albert II visiting the stands © Milla Lanciego

After an emotional start to the morning, the departure of the Princely Family marked the beginning of the activities, on four themes: education, work, health and sport.

