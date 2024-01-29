Women’s rights in Monaco: 2024 will be a year of “collective action”

Céline Cottalorda, Interministerial Delegate for Women's Rights, was joined by Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Chair of the Committee and Government Minister, to present the annual report of the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women's Rights. © Monaco Tribune

The 5th plenary meeting of the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights was held on Thursday.

Whereas 2023 “focused on youth and training,” Céline Cottalorda presented 2024 as “a year of collective action.” On Thursday, the Interministerial Delegate for Women’s Rights joined Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Chair of the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights and Government Minister, to discuss the annual review of the Committee, which was set up 5 years ago.

Campaigns, training and legislation

A few weeks ago, the National Council voted in favour of a bill on compensation for victims of sexual offences, crimes against children and domestic violence. Victims will now be able to obtain compensation from the State if the perpetrator is insolvent. It was a final step forward in an intense year for the Committee, starting with a special day on 8 March, “devoted to women and sport by the younger generation.”

After International Women’s Rights Day, Céline Cottalorda talked about the day devoted to eradicating violence against women, on 25 November. Also aimed at young people, it led to the creation of a manga on the subject of digital violence. “Violence that sadly affects women and girls in particular.”

For several years now, the Committee for the Promotion and protection of women’s rights has been training professionals “who have to deal with issues of domestic violence.” 386 people have attended these training sessions since 2020. “Whether from the police, social services, the justice department or in education […] In 2023, we trained 99 people about this type of violence,” said the Interministerial Delegate.

Last year also saw the launch of a new training course to combat sexism in the workplace. It is intended solely for Monegasque civil servants and has already been carried out by 167 of them.

Finally, Céline Cottalorda reminded us that Monaco has now joined the App-Elles network, an application that is available in some fifteen countries. This free service has been availalbe to victims of violence in the Principality since September 2023, enabling them to alert trusted contacts and the local emergency services with a single click.

A rising number of victims

Since the creation of the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights, the IMSEE (Monaco Statistics) has published figures every year on violence against women that is recorded in Monaco.

In 2023, the Police Department reported 55 such cases, compared with 53 in 2022. 58% of the victims were Principality residents. In 2023, 57 legal proceedings were ongoing in cases involving. violence against women. At the Princess Grace Hospital, 162 women required treatment for injuries due to violence in 2023. A third of them lived in Monaco.

“It is important for us to have an understanding of these figures, as it enables us to know where we are at in Monaco, whether or not people are speaking out more, and how professionals are better trained, particularly in the methodology for gathering information, which is improving,” says Céline Cottalorda.

2024, collective action

“We must continue to focus on all these issues, particularly those relating to violence against women.” Céline Cottalorda is pleased with the initiatives now being taken by the Committee’s member organisations. A series of conferences and an escape game are being planned for the new year. “They have come together to drive some very exciting projects […] This is a really important vector for us, as we advocate public policy, with society at large and the voluntary sector.” The Interministerial Delegate took the opportunity to restate her support for non-profit organisations.

One of the Committee’s next diary dates is 8 March, with major international mobilisation in support of women’s rights. This year, the Espace Léo Ferré will be open “from morning till night ” to all the Committee’s players and partners. “To show our commitment to women’s rights […] There will be conferences, workshops, stands and a show in the evening.” The day is aimed at the general public, and open to all.

Concluding her speech, Céline Cottalorda assured the audience that the Government and the Committee would continue to “raise awareness,” particularly among young people. Training is to be “ramped up.”

Céline Cottalorda: “We need to change mindsets if we are going to change society”