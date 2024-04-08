Emirates and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport celebrate 30 years together

The productive partnership keeps going from strength to strength.

Advertising

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is celebrating 30 years of service between Nice and the rest of the world. Since 1994, more than 2.8 million passengers have flown between Nice and Dubai, making it a key route for Nice Airport.

Since the return of the iconic A380 to Nice Côte d’Azur International Airport, Emirates has been committed to offering unrivalled travel options and unparalleled connections.

Cédric Renard, Managing Director of Emirates in France, expressed his pride at this anniversary: “We are very proud to celebrate 30 years of Emirates operations in Nice and to be the only international airline to serve the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region with Emirates’ iconic A380. France is a strategic market for Emirates and over the past three decades our customers have come to appreciate the services we offer, in line with our brand’s ‘Fly Better’ promise.”

Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Executive Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, underlined the partnership’s importance: “This event reflects not only the close relationship between our region and Dubai and its international airport, but also the continued mutual trust between the airline and Nice Côte d’Azur in a win-win partnership.”

Emirates’ presence in Nice is not confined to travellers. The company also plays a crucial role in air freight, facilitating trade and supporting the local economy. In 2023, Emirates SkyCargo carried more than 8,500 tonnes of freight to and from Nice. This helps maintain strong economic ties with more than 140 commercial and freight destinations around the world.

With over 692,000 French members of the Emirates Skywards frequent flyer programme, the airline continues to strengthen its position in the French market. Emirates currently serves France with 35 weekly flights, offering French travellers easy and convenient access to over 140 destinations worldwide.