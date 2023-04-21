Emirates announces iconic aircraft returning to Nice

The airline is gradually getting back to its pre-covid levels of activity.

It’s back! The famous A380 will start flying over Nice again from 1 June 2023. The announcement was made by the Emirates airline, which wanted to show its “special attachment to Nice and its region,” which has been served for nearly three decades by the Dubai airline.

The A380 will be back in service between Nice and Dubai, with one flight per day. The airline began A380 flights out of Nice in 2017, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant they were suspended and replaced by daily B777 services.

This A380 service comes in addition to the daily flight between Lyon and Dubai and the three daily A380 flights between Paris and the largest city in the United Arab Emirates. Emirates also plans to serve 50 destinations around the world by the end of the summer with the ‘Superjumbo’, up from 40 at present, representing almost 90% of the airline’s pre-covid A380 network.