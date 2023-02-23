Nice Airport announces nine new destinations for summer 2023

The programme for the summer of 2023 has just been unveiled, with the addition of some new destinations.

Nice-Côte d’Azur Airport’s offering continues to expand, with 111 destinations to 42 different countries at present. This summer it will be possible to fly to Atlanta, Bari, Birmingham, Brussels-Charleroi, Constantine, Valletta, Paris-Beauvais, Riyadh and Tampere. Three routes will be served year round: Tunis via Transavia France, and Bordeaux and Venice via Volotea.

Nice to London for 10 euros soon

With the addition of Atlanta, the airport is continuing to focus on North America. There will be up to 3 flights per day to New York from April to October, and five to seven per week to Montreal from May to October.

The Gulf States are not forgotten, with three other long-haul destinations on the programme for this summer: Bahrain (two weekly rotations between June and September), Kuwait (also two weekly rotations between June and September) and Riyadh (three weekly rotations from 16 June to 30 September).