Nice to London for 10 euros soon

The low-cost airline Wizz Air is set to launch a new route between London and Nice this Spring.

From 26 March, the Hungarian airline will be opening a Nice-London route, priced at €9.99. An annual subscription will be required to be able to fly to Gatwick Airport, south of London, at that price. By becoming a member of Wizz Air, the company promises several such discounts on other flights.

Departures from Nice are scheduled at 12.00 noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays (arriving at 1.05 pm) or at 9.30 or 9.40 pm on other days (arriving at 10.35 or 10.45 pm); return flights leave the British capital on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8.15 am (arriving at 11.25 am), and on other days at 5.45 or 5.50pm (arriving at 8.55 or 9.00 pm).