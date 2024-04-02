Metaverse players to gather at MEWS 2024 in Nice

The Metaverse Entertainment World Summit (MEWS) and Awards brings together Web3’s leaders for an event that is all about this technology’s trends and advances.

From 14 to 17 May, the MEWS invites you to take part in the world metaverse event at the Negresco in Nice. The event promises to be just as exciting as the previous edition at the Monte-Carlo One. The MEWS awards are “honouring and celebrating the most outstanding creators, leaders and companies that shape digital culture in web3, in metaverse, VX, AR worlds, with ai and NFTs, on/off chain, combining music, arts & entertainment, and are impacting our society”. This technology sector encompasses major topics in the world of tomorrow, such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

The three-day event, packed with presentations and debate,will also host a gala evening. Supported by MEWS’ sponsors, the charity gala will raise funds for the association Monaco AVC, an organisation for stroke prevention, rehabilitation and development of better treatments.

The MEWS Awards ceremony will take place during the gala, and will be live screened to a global audience, There are ten categories, including sport, innovation, music and ‘best world’. Among the nominees are Sebastien Borget, CEO of SandBox, Samantha Tauber, content creator, director Adam Mors, Mark Zuckerberg and Samara Cohen. The event will also be an opportunity for a number of artists to preview their performance, such as Midnite on Mars, AI for Music or Augmented Riviera.