MEB signs economic agreement with General Confederation of Moroccan Businesses

A cooperation agreement was signed between the Confédération Générale des Entreprises du Maroc (CGEM), the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) and the Club des Entrepreneurs Monégasques en Afrique (CEMA) © MEB

The trade mission included meetings to develop cooperation between Monegasque and Moroccan companies.

On Tuesday 16 and 17 April, Guillaume Rose, the MEB’s Managing Director, his Deputy Director, Justin Highman, and CEMA’s Managing Director, Frédéric Geerts, met with a number of economic stakeholders in Morocco. They were accompanied by 20 Monegasque companies from a wide range of sectors, including consultancy, transport, international trade, banking and information and communication technologies.

On Tuesday 16 April, the day began with a reception at the Casablanca Finance City Authority (CFC), Africa’s leading financial centre, and a presentation of the business environment in Morocco. This was followed by a visit to the PwC company to find out about investment trends and areas of influence in Africa.

In the afternoon, the delegation was received by the Vice-President General of the CGEM- Morocco’s Businesses Confederation. Founded in 1947, the CGEM represents the main voice of the private sector in Morocco, with 90,000 direct and affiliated members. The visit provided an opportunity to sign a cooperation agreement between the MEB, CEMA – Monegasque Entrepreneurs in Africa – and the CGEM.

In the evening, the MEB and CEMA met Monaco’s Honorary Consul in Casablanca, Mustapha Zine, and the following day, the delegation travelled to Rabat to find out about investment incentives provided by the Agence Marocaine de Développement des investissements et des Exportations (AMDIE – Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency).