Monaco-Occasions launches first “Special Days”

A car show, featuring used luxury cars and open to the public, will be held from 18 to 20 April 2024 at the Grimaldi Forum.

Monaco-Occasions, the “benchmark showcase for second-hand vehicles in the Principality since 1959”, has announced the launch of its very first ‘Special Days’ event. The Grimaldi Forum will be welcoming car enthusiasts to the exclusive exhibition from 18 to 20 April 2024.

It is a major first for the Monaco dealership, which is leveraging its standing within the Principality to show off its wide range. Special Days promises to display a large number of pre-owned vehicles from some of the most prestigious brands in the car industry, including Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Smart and Morgan.

Not just a car showroom!

The exhibition will allow visitors to see and purchase the cars on display, both on the esplanade and under the Grimaldi Forum’s glass roof. For this first edition, the Principality’s landmark venue will be transformed into a temple of automotive luxury.

Potential buyers will be able to enter a world that has been specially designed for the event. However this is no ordinary exhibition, there will also be special deals, designed specifically for these ‘Special Days’.

Used, but not abused

The ‘Special Days’ event comes at a time when the Monegasque used car market is at its peak. According to Monaco-Occasions, this “can be explained by the higher value of second-hand cars sold in Monaco, attributable to the exceptional quality of the fleet: exclusive, very well-equipped models with low mileage.”

Practical info: