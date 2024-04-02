Paris 2024 Olympics: Alain Ducasse dons his apron for a gala dinner

Alain Ducasse is the most starred chef in the world with 20 Michelin stars through his various restaurants - © Monte-Carlo SBM

It will take place the day before the opening ceremony, under the Louvre pyramid.

The chef is leaving the kitchen at Monaco’s Louis XV, voted second-best restaurant in the world, for Paris, and a dinner for around a hundred heads of state and VIPs on 25 July. Invited by the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Élysée, distinguished guests will be treated to an exceptional menu concocted by the chef and his teams for the «President’s Dinner», which was first held in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Gastronomic diplomacy

The exclusive meal is in fact a diplomatic event, of the kind that France is accustomed to organising. Alain Ducasse’s talent has previously been called upon for state dinners between François Hollande and Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, and Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump.