Paris 2024 Olympics: Alain Ducasse dons his apron for a gala dinner

Alain Ducasse is the most starred chef in the world with 20 Michelin stars through his various restaurants - ┬ę Monte-Carlo SBM

It will take place the day before the opening ceremony, under the Louvre pyramid.

The chef is leaving the kitchen at Monaco’s Louis XV, voted second-best restaurant in the world, for Paris, and a dinner for around a hundred heads of state and VIPs on 25 July. Invited by the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the ├ëlys├ęe, distinguished guests will be treated to an exceptional menu concocted by the chef and his teams for the ┬źPresidentÔÇÖs Dinner┬╗, which was first held in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.┬á

Gastronomic diplomacy

The exclusive meal is in fact a diplomatic event, of the kind that France is accustomed to organising. Alain Ducasse’s talent has previously been called upon for state dinners between Fran├žois Hollande and Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, and Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump.