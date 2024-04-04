Prince’s Palace of Monaco reopens to public for several months

Come and discover or revisit the State Rooms in the Prince’s Palace, surrounded by the renovated frescoes.

Advertising

As expected every year, the reopening was eagerly awaited by many tourists. The Prince’s Palace is open from 26 March to 13 October 2024. The event takes place at the same time each year, but it is still very special. In fact, a Prince’s Palace visit is a must in the Principality.

5 things you need to know when visiting the Prince’s Palace in Monaco

Astride its Rock, the Prince’s Palace was given a facelift and a new lease of life this winter thanks to the restoration of some of its frescoes. You’ll be able to see the painstaking work, which required the utmost care and attention to detail. For example, it took four years to renovate the ceiling of the Prince’s Palace alone.

Prince’s Palace opening times:

From 26 March to 30 June : 10 am – 5 pm – Closes at 6 pm

: 10 am – 5 pm – Closes at 6 pm From 1 July to 31 August : 10 am – 6 pm – Closes at 7 pm

: 10 am – 6 pm – Closes at 7 pm From 1 September to 13 October : 10 am – 5 pm – Closes at 6 pm

: 10 am – 5 pm – Closes at 6 pm 10 euros for adults and 5 euros for children and students

The Palace will be closed to visitors during the F1 Grand Prix weekend. For further information, you can contact the Palace via email at the following address: visites@palais.mc