Real success for ISM ‘Reality Check’

The International School of Monaco held its third TEDxYouth event, with debates on cyberbullying, dreams, reality TV, fake news, AI and more, on Saturday April 6.

Advertising

As planned, the ISM hosted another TEDxYouth at its Port Hercule premises on Saturday afternoon, its third. This year, the “Reality Check” theme was addressed by a diverse line-up of speakers, including schoolchildren aged 10 to 17, a member of the teaching staff, Kate Lattik, and one of the school’s parents, Filippo Ghirelli, whose company specialises in energy transition.

Advertising » TEDxYouth events, organised for and by young people, present a combination of live speakers and TED Talk videos to inspire curiosity, ignite new ideas and empower young leaders Alicia Sedgwick, co-curator

If you regret having missed it, or would like to relive it, keep an eye on the global TEDx website, where the speeches from the event are due to be published.