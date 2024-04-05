International School of Monaco to host new TEDxYouth event

The International School of Monaco’s will be hosting a ‘Reality Check’ on pressing global issues, on April 6.

The International School of Monaco (ISM) is organising its third TEDxYouth event on Saturday 6 April. The local manifestation of the international TEDx initiative demonstrates the School’s commitment to fostering young people’s interest in learning and debate.

The two-hour session is due to begin at the School at 2 pm. There will be an array of 11 young speakers, from 10 to 17 years old, as well as two adults: a parent, Filippo Ghirelli, who is the founder and Executive Chairman of Genera Group, and one of the School’s teachers, Katie Lattik.

Mr. Ghirelli’s field of expertise is energy transition, and he says, “Participating in TEDxYouth in Monaco is not only an honour, but it gives me a chance to combine my passion for mentoring the next generation with a reflective examination of our roots.”

The line-up of speakers is deliberately diverse so as to have as broad a range of points of view as possible on topics including the implications of fake news and the role of Artificial Intelligence, the impact of social media and awareness of climate change.

This year’s theme is Reality Check. The scheduled debates on cyberbullying, dreams, reality TV and more, were designed to focus the event on today’s challenges as seen from a young person’s perspective.

A new immersive and interactive experience about the Pelagos Sanctuary will surely prove popular, and will be accompanied by Manila Di Giovanni, CEO of DWorld. Attendees will also be entertained with performances by the ISM Year 4 Choir and the band Exodity.

Pelagos Sanctuary uses new technologies to raise awareness on protecting cetaceans

Co-organiser Alicia Sedgwick says, “TEDxYouth events, organised for and by young people, present a combination of live speakers and TED Talk videos to inspire curiosity, ignite new ideas and empower young leaders.”

The presentations will be recorded and made available to a wide audience via the TED YouTube channel.

Tickets, priced at €10, are available at the School’s main reception and on the day. More details here.