Formula 1: All you need to know about the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix

Schedule, TV coverage, fan zone… Monaco Tribune explains everything you need to know about the 8th F1 Grand Prix of the 2024 season.

At last, after a year of waiting, the Formula 1 road show is back in the Principality for the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix. It comes hot on the (w)heels of the Imola Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen (Red Bull) edged out McLaren’s Lando Norris by just 0.7 seconds to take the win.

Verstappen is still on track for another world championship title, but there is a new challenger in his slipstream. Lando is now 4th in the drivers’ standings, having already won earlier in the month in Miami, when Verstappen was forced to retire. Will we see another victory for Verstappen in the Principality, or a first victory for Norris in Monaco? And what about the local favourite, Charles Leclerc, currently second in the drivers’ championship with several podiums to his name already this season?

So you can enjoy this Grand Prix to the full, we’ve put together a guide with all the details you need to know.

Full schedule

Thursday

1.30 – 2.15 pm : Formula 3 practice session

3 – 3.45 pm : Formula 2 practice session

4.30 – 5.15 pm : Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup practice session

Friday

11.10 – 11.26 am – Formula 3 Group A – Qualifications (Canal+ Sport)

11.34 – 11.50 am – Formule 3 Group B – Qualifications (Canal+ Sport)

1.30 – 2.30 pm – Formula 1 – Free practice 1 (Canal+ Sport)

3.10 – 3.26 pm – Formula 2 Group A – Qualifications (Canal+ Sport)

3.34 – 3.50 pm – Formula 2 Group B – Qualifications (Canal+ Sport)

5 – 6 pm – Formula 1 – Free practice 2 (Canal+ Sport)

6.45 – 7.15 pm – Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Qualifications

Saturday

10.45 – 11.30 am – Formula 3 – Sprint (23 laps or 40 mins + 1 lap) (Canal+ Sport)

12.30 – 1.30 pm – Formula 1 – Free practice 3 (Canal+ Sport)

2.15 – 3.05 pm – Formula 2: Sprint Race (30 laps or 45 mins + 1 lap) (Canal+ Sport)

4 – 5 pm – Formula 1 – Qualifications (Q1-Q2-Q3) (Canal+)

Sunday

8.10- 9 am – Formula 3 – Race (27 laps or 45 minutes + 1 lap) (Canal+)

9.50 – 10.55 am – Formula 2 – Race (42 laps or 60 mins + 1 lap) (Canal+)

12.05 – 12.40 pm – Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Race (17 laps or 30 mins max.) (Canal+)

1 -1.30 pm – Formula 1 – drivers’ parade (Canal+)

2.20 – 2.30 pm – Formula 1 – starting grid (Canal+)

2.46 pm – National Anthem (Canal+)

3 pm – Formula 1 -81st Monaco Grand Prix (78 laps or 120 mins max.) (Canal+)

Fan zone

The Fan zone is open to the public on May 23 from noon to 9pm and on May 24 through 26 from 9am to 9pm on Monaco’s Place d’Armes. There will be simulators, pit stop challenges and autograph sessions with the drivers but also big events, including the Radio Monaco DJ on Friday evening, as well as concerts on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Ayrton Senna: 30 years on, an undisputed Monaco Grand Prix legend

You’ll be able to follow all of the Grand Prix action live on the big screens. Access to the Fan zone is free and open to all, but it is bound to be packed!