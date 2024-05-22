Formula 1: Charles Leclerc back on podium in Imola

The seventh Formula 1 Grand Prix of the 2024 season took place in Imola, Italy on Sunday 19 May.

Having been in blue in Miami, Charles Leclerc was back in his red jumpsuit for the start of the European F1 tour, at the 2024 Imola Grand Prix. The Monegasque driver had a pretty good weekend, finishing in the top three in almost every session and setting the best times in free practice sessions 1 and 2.

At the start of the race, he was 4th behind Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, but he took advantage of Piastri’s poor start to move up a position at the first corner. However, this Grand Prix will be bettered remembered for the tribute to Ayrton Senna by former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel, than for the race itself.

Vettel was back on the F1 track after having retired in 2022, driving the legendary McLaren MP4/8 of the late Brazilian, who died 30 years ago on the Imola circuit.

The race did not live up to expectations and the drivers’ respective positions remained unchanged right up to the finish line. The only exciting moment in the Grand Prix was on the last lap with British driver Lando Norris almost catching the Dutch leader, Verstappen.

The two drivers finished with a gap of 0.7 seconds, but Verstappen held Norris off, taking the top podium step back from the Brit, who had won the previous Grand Prix. Sergio Perez’s poor result enabled Leclerc to move up to second place in the drivers’ standings, 48 points behind Verstappen.

Up next is the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, which will take place from May 24 to 26 with the start of the race on Sunday at 3 pm.