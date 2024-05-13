Monegasque Language Competition 2024

Monegasque – spoken by around 5,000 people – is a precious aspect of Monaco’s heritage and is compulsory from primary school up to secondary school year 10 (US grade 9).

Organised jointly by Monaco Town Council, the Government’s Schools, Youth and Sports department (DENJS) and the National Committee for Monegasque Traditions, the Monegasque Language Competition will take place again this year in May, starting with the written tests.

Students enrolled in Year 12 (Grade 9/10) class will take the written exams on Monday 13 May from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Middle school students in Year 7 (Grade 6) and 8 (Grade 7) on Tuesday, May 14 from 8 am to 10 am, and the Year 9 (Grade 8) and 10 (Grade 9) classes on the same day from 10 am to 12 pm.

The exam for CM2 students (primary year 6, US grade 5) will follow on Wednesday 15 May between 8.45 and 9.30 am

As in the past, these tests will take place in the respective schools.

Then comes the second part of the competition, with the best students from the written exam undergoing the oral test, which will take place in the new council chambers at the Town Hall over the week of 3 June 2024.

A total of 1919 students will participate in the competition this year (compared to 1886 last year). In 2023, 61 students from Monegasque schools received awards for their participation in the Monegasque Language Contest.

The traditional Monegasque Language Competition prizegiving ceremony will take place in the Cour d’Honneur at the Town Hall on Monday evening, June 20.

