Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou hosts easyFamily reunion in Monaco

The annual spring event, hosted by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of the famous easy brand, took place at the company’s offices in Monaco on May 17 and 18, bringing together members of the easy family of brands as well as associates who work closely with easyGroup.

The two-day event was jam-packed with business updates and social opportunities for representatives of the Group’s many brands to interact, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.

Many brands = many speakers!

Host Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of the easy family of brands © easyGroup

The number and variety of speakers reflected the range of services provided by the ever-expanding Group. On day 1 these included representatives of easyJet.com, easyHotel.com, easyStorage.com & easyContainer.co.uk, easyGym.fr and easyCar.com, for example.

Sir Stelios also hosted an online Zoom session to ensure nobody missed out on the ‘family reunion’ experience © easyGroup

The first evening concluded with a dinner at the prestigious Yacht Club de Monaco. This was followed by the easyQuiz, presented by Tony Anderson the Group’s former marketing director, with questions on the recently printed 6th edition of easyHistory. Two clued-up winners will be heading for a stay on the Greek island of Spetses, including a complimentary dinner for four at the five-star Poseidonion Grand Hotel.

Day 2 consisted of two working sessions featuring representatives of the easy family of brands and associate companies, such as easySure.dk, easyHub.com, easyDigital.tech & easyWoo.com, easyCruise.com, easyBoat.com and easySim.global.

Richard Gwilliam & Jim Guest of easySim.global, just blending in on day 2 © easyGroup

The day’s second working session covered broader legal and brand-related subjects, with guest speaker Martin Lindstrom, a brand specialist, on the role AI will have on brands of the future. Tony Anderson spoke about early and strategic easy brands in partnership with booking.com and associates of Harbottle & Lewis and Simmons & Simmons also took the floor.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou celebrates 30 easy years

Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, responsive in time of need

The ‘head of the family’ and host, Monegasque resident Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, concluded the event with an overview of the responsiveness of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation to support causes that are close to his heart. As he said, “One of the most fulfilling and satisfying things about the business model I’ve created, is that it gives me a regular income stream, and I use that income stream to give back to society. It funds the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation. We are very fortunate to be able to make decisions quickly and react to emergency situations,” citing the Foundation’s recent donation of £640,000 to UNICEF to help feed 15,000 malnourished children in Gaza. Trustees of the Foundation provided further insights, bringing to a close this year’s spring family reunion.