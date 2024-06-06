6 moving walkways to be replaced in one of commuters’ busiest tunnels

The work will take almost a year to complete, with some disruption to commuters.

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving mobility and accessibility in the Principality, the Prince’s Government has announced it is replacing six moving walkways in the Galerie Prince Pierre. Well-frequentd by cross-border commuters, the tunnel links the train station to the allée Lazare Sauvaigo in the La Condamine district, and thousands of passengers use it every day.

The work starts on June 19, 2024 and will be completed on April 30, 2025. The Prince’s Government is aware that this is a busy thoroughfare and is anxious to minimise disruption to users. It will therefore ensure that some of the moving walkways remain in service throughout the works. The pedestrian walkways between the moving walkways will be accessible at all times.

The new walkways will replace the ones that were installed in 2000. They will restart automatically after the stop button is pressed, for better continuity of service. They should also be more efficient. Which is good news for commuters.

The six replacements are part of the Government’s plan, announced in 2020, to update the Principality’s ‘mechanical links’ (lifts, escalators and walkways). 50 of these have already been replaced.