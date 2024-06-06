Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

6 moving walkways to be replaced in one of commuters’ busiest tunnels

By Théo Briand
Published on 19 June 2024
1 minute read
moving-walkways-Prince-Pierre
The moving walkways in the Galerie Prince Pierre, between the station and La Condamine © Communication Department– Manuel Vitali
By Théo Briand
- 19 June 2024
1 minute read

The work will take almost a year to complete, with some disruption to commuters. 

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving mobility and accessibility in the Principality, the Prince’s Government has announced it is replacing six moving walkways in the Galerie Prince Pierre. Well-frequentd by cross-border commuters, the tunnel links the train station to the allée Lazare Sauvaigo in the La Condamine district, and thousands of passengers use it every day.

Advertising

The work starts on June 19, 2024 and will be completed on April 30, 2025. The Prince’s Government is aware that this is a busy thoroughfare and is anxious to minimise disruption to users. It will therefore ensure that some of the moving walkways remain in service throughout the works. The pedestrian walkways between the moving walkways will be accessible at all times.

Even more trains between Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Menton

The new walkways will replace the ones that were installed in 2000. They will restart automatically after the stop button is pressed, for better continuity of service. They should also be more efficient. Which is good news for commuters.

Advertising »

The six replacements are part of the Government’s plan, announced in 2020, to update the Principality’s ‘mechanical links’ (lifts, escalators and walkways). 50 of these have already been replaced.