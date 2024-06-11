Betclic Elite: Monaco outshines Paris, now leads again in final

The La Roca Team took back the lead in the 2024 Betclic Elite final (59-88) © AS Monaco Basket

AS Monaco basket now leads 2-1 in the championship final, after winning the third leg 59-88 in Paris.

On Sunday, June 9, the Monegasques took no prisoners and clearly dominated the Parisians in all aspects of the game. Scoring over 15 points in only one quarter (the second, with 21 points), Paris Basketball were frankly not up to the Monegasque challenge.

The Roca Boys, on the other hand, made sure the pecking order was respected thanks to constant domination in every period of the match. The Parisians’ lack of shooting accuracy (33.3% success rate as against 47.5% for Monaco) gave the Monegasques plenty of opportunity to push ahead right from the first quarter (14-28).

Elie Okobo, right on target!

Elie Okobo’s has gone from strength to strength with each match, and for the moment he is the star of this final. With 66 points in 4 games (an average of 16.5 points per game), the Frenchman’s shooting is suprisingly consistent.

Now Monaco are one game away from winning their second national title and being crowned champions for the second season in a row. Match 4 is on Wednesday June 12 at 6.30 pm. It should be thrilling, and perhaps even decisive!