Concerts and shows promise a great 2024 season at the Théâtre du Fort Antoine

The Cultural Affairs department presented the schedule at the Fort Antoine Theatre for the summer of 2024.

The Théâtre du Fort Antoine de Monaco unveiled its new season on Wednesday, June 19, in the presence of Florence Ferrari, Secretary General of the Departmnet of the Interior, Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of Cultural Affairs in Monaco, Julien Burle, Deputy Director, and Gilles Marsan, Head of Music Programming. From 2 to 30 July, the Monegasque cultural scene will be buzzing with an eclectic, high-quality programme that is both entertaining and festive.

4 concerts

For the 54th edition of the Théâtre du Fort Antoine, the Cultural Affairs department is pulling out all the stops, including four concerts in the programme. First, a duo formed by Fred and Nico Dumani, two artists from Porto-Vecchio, will perform at a special Corsican evening on July 2, 2024. Two singers from very different worlds will present their latest album: Ana Carla Maza on July 12 and Clara Ysé on July 23. Last but not least, on 25 July, world-famous jazz pianist Baptiste Trottignon and his trio will be presenting their latest album, with a variety of covers.

Artmonte-carlo and Monaco Art Week return to Monaco this summer

Shows on topical issues

The Théâtre du Fort Antoine’s programme also includes live theatre. As in previous editions, three shows will be featured with contemporary staging, and to do with topical issues. On 5 July, Jérôme Rouger will be addressing the place and role of the artist in our society with En cas de péril imminent , followed on 16 July by Marine Colard’s Le Tir Sacré with a nod to the Olympic Games, and finally Benjamin Tholosan’s one-man show Parler pointu will close the new edition on 30 July.

An open stage will also be organised on 19 July to give young artists from the Principality the chance to perform. They will be able to show off their talents in the fields of theatre, music, circus arts and visual arts.