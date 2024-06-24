Artmonte-carlo and Monaco Art Week return to Monaco this summer

Following on from their successful 7th and 5th editions respectively, the two artistic events are back in the Principality.

Art will be taking over the entire Principality in July! The eighth edition of the artmonte-carlo show will be held from 6 to 7 July 2024, while the sixth Monaco Art week will be in town from 2 to 7 July. The two events, both under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, announced their programme simultaneously.

27 international galleries for artmonte-carlo

No fewer than 27 international modern and contemporary art galeries and over 200 artists will be present at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco for the artmonte-carlo exhibition. Among the regulars will be Perrotin, Mennour, Van de Weghe, Vedovi, Franco Noero and Nathalie Obadia alongside newcomers Lisson Gallery, Lelong & Co., Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois, Larkin Erdmann Fine Art, ML fine art, Semiose and Wilde. Galleries based in the Principality, such as Hauser & Wirth, Almine Rech, Retelet, Moretti and Opera, will also be present.

This year, the show features a new lounge area designed by Ruinart and Roche Bobois as well as new collaborations with Monaco’s cultural players, including the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Princess Grace Theatre and the Pavillon Bosio.

Monaco Art Week, an exceptional programme

Even more good news, the Monaco Art Week circuit will take us on an exhibition tour through different neighbourhoods, in conjunction with the artmonte-carlo show. The programme includes several meetings, debates and conferences on sculpture, painting, and fine jewellery. This year’s edition brings together 19 participants: Artcurial; Boghossian; Christie’s; collect|mc; Hauser & Wirth; HOFA; Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo; Kamil Art Gallery; Lebreton; Elisabeth Lillo-Renner; Moretti Fine Art; NM Contemporary; Opera Gallery; Almine Rech; Galerie Retelet; Galerie Adriano Ribolzi; Sotheby’s; Teos Gallery Monte-Carlo; M.F. Toninelli Art Moderne, and the Almine Rech gallery for the first time.