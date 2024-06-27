‘Upcycling for empowerment’ at Twiga

‘Upcycling for empowerment’ at TwigaStylist Marin Erchel and the Kate Powers Foundation are organising a ‘transformative event’ on July 1st, with the aim of empowering individuals, communities, and the environment through the art of upcycling. So if you want to refresh your wardrobe AND create a positive impact, read on!

There are different ways to contribute to, and benefit from, this upcycling event.

Ahead of time, you can donate “gently used fashion items,” whether it is clothing, accessories, or jewellery, and earn a percentage of the profit when your items are purchased. A cost-effective way of refreshing your wardrobe!

On the day, you can purchase high-quality luxury items donated by others, at more affordable prices, while supporting a good cause.

Kate Powers Foundation: continuing Kate’s causes for the Monegasque community

By taking part, you are helping to reduce waste and promote sustainability in the fashion industry. Giving fashion items a second lease of life instead of discarding them helps reduce our environmental footprint, for a greener future.

The funds raised will go to support the work of charitable organisations in the Principality.

An exclusive auction is also due to be held in the evening, where it will be possible to bid for exclusive items… details to be announced!

Practical details