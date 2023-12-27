Kate Powers Foundation: continuing Kate’s causes for the Monegasque community

The association was created after the death of Kate Powers, a leading figure in the Principality.

The foundation created by Rhonda Hudson is made up of nine people, all volunteers – © Kate Powers Foundation

Kate Powers is known for bringing a piece of America to the Principality, firstly via the restaurant Le Texan, which she opened in the Condamine district with her brother Mike in the late ’80s. Yet she really made a name for herself with Stars’N’Bars, which she co-founded with Didier Rubiolo in 1993. She was the heart and soul of this popular establishment along the Quai Antoine-1er. Having become a naturalised Monegasque in 2009, she left her mark on generations with her love of other people and her commitment to preserving the planet.

In 2004, Kate Powers co-founded Monacology, a children’s event designed to raise environmental awareness. She was always present at various events organised in the Principality, such as Monaco Ocean Week and Operation Clean Up — a morning walk during which participants pick up litter along their route.

Monacology is a week-long environmental awareness campaign featuring educational workshops run by nearly 30 of the Principality’s economic players – © Kate Powers Foundation

Reducing plastic use

Naturally, the announcement of her death in August 2021 generated great emotion in Monaco. Powers’ friend, Rhonda Hudson, created a foundation in her memory in 2022, whose mission would be to “continue the work begun by Kate and initiate new projects that support Monaco’s unique community” based on three pillars: the environment, education and well-being. The organisation’s first project, for example, focused on installing water fountains throughout Monaco to reduce plastic use.

Several hundred people were present at Twiga for the foundation’s inauguration in March 2023, including Prince Albert II as Honorary Chairman – © Kate Powers Foundation

“Before Kate passed away, I asked her permission to create a foundation that would bear her name to continue her causes, and she agreed.” Rhonda Hudson, president of the Kate Powers Foundation

This initiative was highlighted at the foundation’s inauguration, attended by Prince Albert II. “Monaco is small but divided, and Kate’s wish was to bring people together,” adds Rhonda Hudson. “So that’s what the foundation is all about. What’s closest to my heart is creating this community. Here, people come from different countries, with different cultures, different backgrounds. Kate had a lot of ideas and was involved in many areas, whether at Stars’N’Bars or the Monaco Government. She didn’t realise the impact she was having. She was sunny, she connected people and was always ready to be of service. She’s a real inspiration to me.”

While donors currently make occasional donations via the foundation’s website, from January it will be possible to become a member for 150 euros a year. The president hopes that there will also be further changes in 2024, with dedicated offices for the foundation.