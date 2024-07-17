The Nice-Milan train is back – pack your bags!

However, it will only run between France and Italy during August.

Since the disappearance of Thello in July 2021, journeys between Italy and France have had to include a stop at Ventimiglia station to make the connection. From 3 August, passengers will once again be able to enjoy a direct rail link between Nice and Milan. The good news will be short-lived, however, as the link will only last for a month, until 1 September.

The sweetly-named “Espresso Riviera” train is set to link Nice to Milan, passing through iconic cities such as Genoa, Sanremo and Monaco. The journey time is still a little long, 6 hours 30 minutes between Nice and Milan, but at least the hassle of connections is gone.

With one return trip per day and only at weekends, the “Espresso Riviera” will leave Nice at 5.12 pm, arriving in Milan at 11.40 pm. It will leave Milan at 7.35 am and arrive at 1.15 pm

Uncompromising comfort

The aim of Trenitalia, which is marketing this new offer, is to provide unrivalled comfort on a train that crosses the magnificent landscapes of the Italian and French Riviera.

As in the old days, the carriages will be divided into small lounges seating up to six people, with wide seats for maximum comfort. Of course, you’ll be able to enjoy a little Italian espresso in the bar car on the way. The icing on the cake is a restaurant where guests can dine or have breakfast while enjoying the view of the Mediterranean.

Trenitalia promises that “every minute on the train is a minute on holiday.”

For the time being, only the section between Ventimiglia and Milan is open for booking. The price of a train ticket starts from €44.50 and can be booked via the Treni Turistici Italiani website.