Formula 1: unexpected third place for Charles Leclerc at the Dutch Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc surprised everyone, including himself, by taking third place on the podium in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix on the twisty Zandvoort track. Sixth on the grid, the Monegasque driver was able to beat the odds and get the most out of a Ferrari that seemed reborn at last, after a series of disappointing performances.

Saturday’s qualifying sessions had the Ferrari stable doubting, with Charles Leclerc some 9/10ths off pole position. The atmosphere was gloomy, and any hope of a podium finish seemed remote. However, against all expectations, Sunday’s race told a completely different story.

Thanks to smart strategy and a suddenly competitive car, Leclerc climbed from sixth to third in the field, using a change of tyres and his skills to overtake George Russell’s Mercedes and Sergio Pérez in the Red Bull in the early laps.

A fierce battle for the podium

Far from being a mere formality, this podium was the result of impeccable driving and perfect race management. Charles Leclerc pulled ahead early on, thanks to a Ferrari that was particularly nimble on the sinuous Dutch track. Not only did he hold off his rivals, but he also managed to fend off attacks from Oscar Piastri, McLaren’s second driver, who threatened to push him off the podium at the end of the race.

“It’s not often that I would say I am happy with a P3, but today, I am extremely happy with the job the team has done on such a difficult weekend. We struggled in all sessions since FP1, and managed to put it all together when it matters most. We found the pace we needed, executed a perfect strategy, undercut our competitors and kept them behind. It feels great to start the second half of the season like this. Next up is Monza, our home race. We will give it our all to make our tifosi proud there,” said the Monegasque driver after the race.

In addition to Charles Leclerc’s fine performance, the Dutch Grand Prix saw a stunning victory by Lando Norris. The young British driver claimed the second victory of his career, overshadowing Max Verstappen on home soil. Lando Norris not only dominated the race in his McClaren, but also opened up an impressive gap of over 20 seconds on the Dutchman, the home favourite.

A strategic win for the Scuderia

Ferrari pocketed a further 25 points, consolidating its third place in the constructors’ championship, thanks to Leclerc’s and Sainz’ performances. They maintained their respective positions in the drivers’ standings, with Leclerc third and Sainz fifth.

Fgures aide, it was the two drivers’ strategic mastery and determination that stood out above all. With his seventh podium of the season and 37th of his career, Leclerc gave the Scuderia its 12th podium this year.

Monza in their sights

The performance in Zandvoort sets next week’s race up nicely, at Monza, Ferrari’s home circuit. With its unique atmosphere and fast track, the tifosi are always out in force in Monza, keen to support Leclerc and Sainz in their quest for success on Italian soil.

Although there were no new improvements to the cars before the Dutch race, Scuderia Ferrari proved that it was still in the running with its top-level rivals. A few more adjustments are planned for Monza, and the team hopes that these will help whittle down the gap to the championship leaders.

